Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, January 24, 2025?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We don’t blame anyone out there for wanting the firefighter drama back at this point. After all, remember for a moment that a lot of other series have already returned to the air on other networks.

Unfortunately, here is where we do have to share a reminder that CBS has been a little bit slower on the uptick, at least for the time being. A number of their shows are currently poised to premiere starting next week, and January 31 is when you will see Bode and a lot of these other characters on the air.

So what can we say about the next Fire Country episodes? Well, let’s just say there is a TON to look forward to. The synopses below serve to set the stage:

Season 3 episode 9, “Coming in Hot” – With the Chezem Valley fire blazing out of control, Bode and Audrey must find a way to save themselves; Manny risks his freedom for his missing daughter; and Eve tries to protect her father (Phil Morris) and their family’s ranch, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Jan. 31 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Series star Kevin Alejandro directed the episode.

Season 3 episode 10, “The Leone Way” – The Leone men attempt a daring rescue while on a family fishing trip and Sharon faces a tough decision when a baby is safely surrendered at station 42, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Feb. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Remember that we are getting a full season of this show and by virtue of that alone, most of the good stuff is still to come! There is a lot that you will be seeing in the weeks and months ahead, including more on the Sheriff Country show.

