Emily in Paris season 5 premiere date: January 2025 update

What are the chances that we are going to learn more about Emily in Paris season 5 between now and the end of January?

Well, as you would almost certainly expect, there are a lot of different ideas and questions to be tackled with the hit Netflix show. We know already that the next chapter is going to feature more of Italy, just like it is also clear that we are going to have more opportunities to actually see more of Gabriel. (We know there were questions about Lucas Bravo’s return for a while.)

So is there anything more related to a premiere date that we are going to learn soon? As nice as that would be, the simple answer here is “probably not.” After all, remember for a moment here that filming for the series is currently slated to be back at some point moving into the spring, and that also means that the plan here is that the show will almost certainly not be back until late 2025 or early 2026. There is almost no chance a date is announced this month.

Is there a chance that we will learn a few more details within the next month or two? In theory sure, but we would also advise to keep some of your expectations low at present. There is also no evidence, at least for the time being, that this is going to be the final season of the show — we don’t think that Emily in Paris is the sort of series to last forever, but it does seem (at least for now) that there is a certain amount of gas still in the tank.

