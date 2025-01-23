Elsbeth season 2 episode 10 spoilers: More on Alan Ruck roles

There are few episodes of Elsbeth that we are excited to see quite like season 2 episode 10, which is coming to CBS on February 6. After all, not only is Succession alum Alan Ruck stopping by for a guest spot, but he is also playing two different parts!

For the actor, we imagine that this has to be a crazy amount of fun — also, add to this the fact that he could be playing both the killer and the victim in a single installment! Few other shows would choose to do something this unhinged, but this is also one of the reasons why the Carrie Preston series is so special. Not only does it continue to get some great guest stars but at the same time, it also finds a way to cook up a few good roles for them as well.

To get some more intel on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Elsbeth season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Finance Bros” – When a Wall Street titan (Alan Ruck) is murdered after giving away his fortune, Elsbeth suspects the victim’s twin brother and business partner (also Alan Ruck) in a deadly case of sibling rivalry. Meanwhile, the Van Ness case continues to cause trouble for Elsbeth on the CBS original series ELSBETH, Thursday, Feb. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*

Obviously, we do not expect anything more from Ruck here beyond a one-episode gig, but this should provide a plethora of opportunities for him to chew the metaphorical scenery and have a great time. We are not entirely sure what more you could ask for in this situation.

