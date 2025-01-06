Elsbeth season 2 episode 9: Eric McCormack to appear

We recognize that you are going to be waiting until close to the end of the month to see Elsbeth season 2 episode 9 arrive. With that being said, why not at least celebrate having some more casting intel now?

According to a new report coming in right from TV Insider, you are going to be seeing Will & Grace alum Eric McCormack arrive in a pretty entertaining role. He is going to be someone who runs a celebrity wellness retreat, one that the title character will be at — is it for a case? There is a good chance of that.

Entering this episode, ironically there is a situation here where Elsbeth could need some sort of relaxation. After all, Milton Crawford (Michael Emerson) has done a good bit of digging on her and by virtue of that, seems to understand on some level why she left Chicago. That conflict is the foundation at least for everything that we’re going to be seeing coming up, and it is certainly are feeling that there is going to be a good bit of conflict here. This is something that we’re certainly prepared for, just as we are equally so that this will be a pretty darn entertaining next part of the season.

With that being said, our feeling at the moment is that the show is going to take some time when it comes to the Milton story and in the process, we’re going to be seeing a lot of other cases. We don’t think that there is some inherent pressure for the producers to rush a conclusion there; as a matter of fact, it is often better when you do have a story that is a little more long-term, no?

