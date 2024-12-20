Elsbeth season 2 episode 9: Why did Elsbeth leave Chicago?

As we get prepared to see Elsbeth season 2 episode 9 on CBS in the new year, don’t we have a great mystery on our hands?

Ultimately, we were curious for a good while as to what made Michael Emerson’s character of Judge Crawford so special. After all, the Lost alum and Carrie Preston’s real-life husband could have come on the show for almost any part. Why him? Well, he’s willing to fight back, and has already exposed a possible scandal that led to Elsbeth leaving Chicago in the first place.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, showrunner Jonathan Tollins had the following to say about what is going to be coming:

Yeah. We’re finally filling in the full extent of what happened in Chicago. Elsbeth, her reputation will be jeopardized as will her friendship with Kaya [Carra Patterson]. And so she’s going to be driven to make things right. And I think that’s because she’s such an empathetic person and just hates the idea of having been a party to the victimization of an innocent person in Chicago. She’s not going to rest until she makes things right.

Is Elsbeth going to do that over the course of the next few episodes? It is possible, but at the same time let’s just say that we don’t mind if Emerson sticks around for a good while. He seems like a good recurring villain and as good as it is that we see story-of-the-week cases on a show like this, it is often infinitely better when you have some sort of larger issue hanging over characters. It is that dangling object that is just out of reach that somehow, you have to find a way to grab.

Hopefully, we’re going to have a chance to have other insight soon enough on what’s ahead…

What do you think we are going to see moving further into Elsbeth season 2 episode 9?

