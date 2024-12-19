Elsbeth season 2 episode 9 return date over at CBS

Following the big episode tonight, we more than understand wanting an Elsbeth season 2 episode 9 return date. So, when will the series be back?

Well, the bad news is that after seeing a great couple of episodes with Michael Emerson as a guest star, we will be stuck waiting to see what’s next. How long are we talking about? The plan for now is for Carrie Preston and the cast to come back on Thursday, January 30 — the same night as the rest of the CBS Thursday-night lineup.

Is there a specific synopsis for the next installment? Not necessarily, but we know that at some point early next year, Elsbeth will be featuring both Matthew Broderick and his real-life son James Wilkie Broderick for a guest appearance. This show continues to deliver some of the best guest talent out of any series on TV, and we have a hard time thinking that this is going to change.

Personally, we tend to think that one of the best things about this show is that it has really captured what a classic mystery series should be — you mix drama and comedy together, but you also have a format that is really fun for viewers to watch. We do also very-much think that it has proved itself well when it comes to the ratings, as it has actually improved slightly in total audience versus season 1, at least per the live + same-day numbers. We are pretty confident that a season 3 is coming, so that is not something that you have to worry about at all over the rest of the winter and spring.

For now, just sit back and prepare to see some more engaging mysteries with a quirky character front and center.

What are you most excited to see on Elsbeth season 2 episode 9, let alone the rest of the season?

