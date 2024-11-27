Elsbeth season 2 spoilers: Matthew Broderick, son to guest star

We know that Elsbeth loves its big-name guest stars and at some point next year, you are actually going to get two in the same family!

Earlier this week, CBS revealed something that we never expected but at the same time, something that we are also pretty darn excited about at the same time. Not only is Matthew Broderick going to be appearing in an episode, but he will actually be joined by his son James Wilkie Broderick for the first time on-screen.

Want to learn more about their roles? Well, here is some of what we can share…

Matthew Broderick as Lawrence Grey – “When Manhattan’s elite want to make sure their offspring get into the prep school and then college of their choice, Lawrence Grey is the man to call no matter their grades, test scores or personality. Grey’s expertise and connections make him rich and powerful, but when someone threatens his perch, he is driven to murder.”

James Wilkie Broderick as Carl – “Carl is a top “success trainer” at Lawrence Grey’s company, Outmatch Educational Consulting, helping the offspring of Manhattan’s super-rich make it into the Ivy League.”

All of this feels like the show is doing some sort of riff on the college admissions scandal of the few years back, but we also do not want to draw some assumption here that it will be hitting it note-for-note, either. After all, one of the things that we have certainly seen with Elsbeth is that often ventures off the beaten path, whether it be when it comes to its individual stories or how the twists and turns evolve over time.

While there may not be a new episode of the Carrie Preston series this week, rest assured, there is more coming this year — also, we will have more insight on some of that soon enough.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Elsbeth, including Michael Emerson’s debut

What do you most want to see from Matthew Broderick and his son moving into Elsbeth season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







