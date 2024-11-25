Elsbeth season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Michael Emerson’s debut

Here is a welcome surprise for all fans of Elsbeth season 2 — you are going to have a chance to see Michael Emerson sooner than expected!

Today, the folks at CBS confirmed that the Lost / Evil alum — also the real-life husband of star Carrie Preston — is going to begin his arc starting on Thursday, December 12. This is mostly surprising due to the fact that this is airing the week after a Christmas episode and traditionally, those are often the final episode of a given calendar year. Granted, we are hardly upset that this is the case here, given that this could allow for more of a cliffhanger going into the holiday season.

To get a few more details on what is to come, be sure to check out the Elsbeth season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

“One Angry Woman” – Elsbeth finally makes it as a true New Yorker when she is summoned to jury duty and lands on a murder trial where she faces off with the unusually difficult Judge Milton Crawford (Michael Emerson), who will prove a formidable adversary, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, Dec. 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*

We imagine that Judge Crawford is going to be an especially great role for Emerson, largely due to the fact that people have clamored to see him on the show for months. We know that he and Preston are going to have great chemistry, but it’s also rather fun that they will be in opposition to each other. In a lot of ways, we tend to think that this is one of the reasons why the part was so appetizing for him to take on in the first place.

Related – Be sure to learn more news now about Elsbeth, including the Christmas episode coming up

What do you want to see from Michael Emerson moving into Elsbeth season 2 episode 7?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







