Elsbeth season 2 episode 6 return date: Christmas chaos?

Following what you see tonight on CBS, why not look towards Elsbeth season 2 episode 6? There is so much to be curious about!

So, where do we start off here? Well, let’s go ahead and note that it is unfortunately going to be a long wait before the cast and crew are back. At the time of this writing, the plan is for the Carrie Preston murder-mystery show to return on Thursday, December 5 — unfortunately, that may also be the final episode of the calendar year. Why the wait? Well, next week is simply a week off, whereas the week after is Thanksgiving. Nobody wants to lose viewers because of that.

Now, why not go ahead and set the stage for what lies ahead? Go ahead and check out the Elsbeth season 2 episode 6 synopsis — there is so much to be excited about!

“Gold, Frankincense and Murder” – Celebrity Christmas curators Dirk and DeeDee Dashers (Vanessa Bayer) go from tinsel to tragedy after Dirk is killed in a freak accident and Elsbeth begins to suspect his wife is behind the death. Meanwhile, Elsbeth gets a holiday surprise courtesy of Wagner and Kaya, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, Dec. 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, let’s just go ahead and note that “DeeDee Dashers” is the perfect name for a Vanessa Bayer character, given that the Saturday Night Live alum is known for playing people who are perpetually cheery. Of course, we do also think that this is a big part of what makes the idea of her as a murderer so fun.

Sure, this will be a long wait, and it stinks that there will be another one after the fact. Yet, at the same time we do anticipate that this will be very much a good time.

What do you most want to see moving into Elsbeth season 2 episode 6 when it arrives at CBS?

Share right now in the comments, and also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







