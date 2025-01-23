9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 11 spoilers: New ‘Impact’ hints!

If you are not aware at this point, 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 11 is coming to ABC on Monday night and this one is huge. There are only two installments left! These two are going to be very-much linked, and they will be about arguably the biggest crisis in the history of the entire franchise.

Mind you, saying something like this is no small feat when you consider that this is a franchise that has given us killer bees, snowstorms, tidal waves, and a handful of other unspeakable events that you would think are the sign of an apocalypse. Now, we’ve got an asteroid crashing into the Earth!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other additional reviews!

The title for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 11 is “Impact,” and it goes without saying that this is as good a reference to Deep Impact as we are going to get on TV in 2025. Meanwhile, the synopsis below gives you a better idea of what all is poised to be coming from here:

Owen makes a decision about his future; Tommy receives devastating news; T.K. and Carlos worry about adopting Jonah; Mateo gets his immigration status threatened after an altercation; a doomsday prepper gets trapped in a bomb shelter and The 126 and all of Austin brace for an asteroid crash in the all-new “Impact” episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Monday, Jan 27 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-511) (TV-14 L,V)

Will someone die?

Obviously, we hope not! Yet, at the same time we are well-aware of the fact that the producers of the show want us to be worried and in the end, why wouldn’t they? The whole objective here is to create a story that raises alarm balls and causes confusion regards to whatever could be coming up next in the series finale.

Related – Learn more about what all could be coming in said series finale…

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 11 when it arrives?

Be sure to share now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates here soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







