9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 11 promo: The asteroid cometh

Before we even get too far into dissecting the latest 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 11 promo, let’s address the elephant in the room. Beyond the fact that there are only two episodes left on this show, the story ahead seems totally insane.

After all, how else do you describe a storyline where an asteroid is seemingly about to crash into Austin? Or, the idea that a bunch of firefighters in the 126 are going to be able to stop it? A lot of this is totally laughable but then again, isn’t that a part of the fun with this show? You can easily argue that in a number of different ways.

Ultimately, the aforementioned promo does signal that a lot of the community is going to do what they can to brace for what feels like the end of the world. Sure, there are hopes that it could break apart and cause little to no damage, but how can you be too hopeful there?

The obvious reality here is that 9-1-1: Lone Star is not going to end with the entire cast dead. What this is likely to lead into come series finale time is a number of people sustaining injuries because of the asteroid — or, because of people panicking about a situation that turns out to be less of a big deal than first imagined. Both of these possibilities appear to be there.

Before anything strikes, though, why not celebrate a rousing speech from Owen Strand, one that attempts to bring the entire unit together? If you did not have a reason to be emotional before, we have a reason to be emotional now…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

