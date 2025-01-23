Found season 2 episode 11 spoilers: Gabi vs. Sir heats up

As you get yourselves prepared to see Found season 2 episode 11 on NBC next week, let’s just go ahead and make one thing clear. We know that almost all of the show is about the constantly-ongoing battle between Gabi and Sir and yet somehow, it may still manage to heat up.

So what more can we say about this episode? Well, the title is “Missing While Understood,” and we do continue to struggle with how far the show could eventually go with these characters before we reach the point of no return. That has to happen at some point … right?

For now, let’s just share the Found season 2 episode 11 synopsis with a little more insight all about what is ahead:

01/30/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : M&A races against the clock to search for a missing Black, non-neurotypical boy before he suffers from an emotional breakdown. The cat-and-mouse game between Sir and Gabi comes to a head. Margaret is approached by a familiar face. TV-14

We don’t think that we are the end of the carnage at all when it comes to Gabi and Sir — all things considered, how could we be? Things are going to be so much worse before they are better, but we ultimately just wonder if we are gearing up to be at a point where the stress and the pain is too much that Shanola Hampton’s character is not going to be able to do her job anymore.

As for the case of the week, there is no denying it is going to be emotional. It also does continue to remind us of how M&A continues to do their best to help those who are under-served by the justice system.

