Found season 2 spoilers: An early finale cliffhanger tease?

Before we get around to the return of Found season 2 on NBC next week, we actually have some scoop that brings us far down the road. To be specific, let’s dive a little bit deeper into the finale!

Speaking to TVLine, star Shanola Hampton indicated that the final episode of this 22-episode season, which will most likely air in May, “will leave you bleeding.” What in the world does that mean?

Well, it is pretty obvious here that we are dealing with a pretty limited amount of information but at the same time, we know enough to say with some confidence that not every story will be tied together … which makes sense given the sort of show that this is. While we do have questions as to how long you can keep the back-and-forth between Gabi and Sir going, it certainly does not feel like there is any reason to think that the show is ending anytime soon. We tend to think that we will at least get a season 3 or 4, but a lot of that will depend on the ratings.

For those of you simply just excited for more content, remember that we are not even at the halfway point right now for Found season 2. There is room for so much in the way of great content ahead, and we just can’t wait to see the direction that some of these twists and turns end up taking. It is almost hard to predict where things will go by the finale, mostly because we know just how radically things can change in just a matter of episodes for some of these characters.

What are you most eager to see when Found season 2 is coming back to NBC?

Are you already getting prepared for some sort of gigantic cliffhanger at the end? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

