Found season 2 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Missing While Targeted’ tease

For those who have not heard as of yet, Found season 2 episode 9 is going to be arriving on NBC when we get around to January 16. It has been a long wait, but will it prove worthwhile? We certainly hope so, as we know that this show has a real history of building up one dramatic reveal after the next. The last thing that we would want is for there to be something different now.

At the center of Found is the back and forth between Gabi and Sir, and that is not going to change. The one thing that could is how exactly the two continue to move forward, and if Sir has any new disturbing tricks up his sleeve.

As the title above indicates, “Missing While Targeted” is the name for Found season 2 episode 9. The synopsis below serves as another way to set the stage:

01/16/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When a recovering drug addict goes missing, his girlfriend turns to M&A, but interference from outside forces complicates their investigation. Sir uncovers a shocking secret about one of M&A’s allies. One of the team members is critically injured.

If there is one thing that we can say here with a certain measure of confidence, it is that this is one of those episodes that will set the tone for the rest of the season, or at least the few weeks that follow. We tend to think that a lot of episodes of Found in this stretch were designed to air over a particular amount of time and cover at least some ground.

As for the case-of-the-week story here, let’s just say that we could be getting a pretty important spotlight on recovery, and also a lot of the forces that can work against people in this sort of position.

