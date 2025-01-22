Will Trent season 3 episode 4 promo: Will and Angie reunite

If there is one primarily reason to be excited for Will Trent season 3 episode 4 above all other, we tend to think it is this: The big reunion! We have been waiting for the entire season to see Will and Angie together, so what’s going to happen?

Based on the promo for what lies ahead, let’s just go ahead say this: The tension is going to be high. Also, there is going to be some screaming.

At first, we would just say that “awkward” is the proper word to describe the two of them working together. However, a lot of that changes as the episode goes along, where eventually Angie unleashed a lot of her pent-up emotion towards him.

Obviously, it is easy to say that she has plenty of reasons to be angry here, given that he is the reason she was arrested and lost her job for a while. Will has already admitted that he does not feel like there is much of a future there now, so how much should we take that seriously? For now, it feels impossible and yet, this is a long season and it feels like there are many more that could be coming. It is far too early to set anything in stone as the way in which “things are going to be” moving into the long-term. We just hope that whatever happens, it feels organic.

As for the case…

Well, the promo for what lies ahead strongly indicates that we are going to be seeing a case where murders are being influenced by the internet. What is this, the first season of Criminal Minds: Evolution over at Paramount+?

