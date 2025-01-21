Will Trent season 3 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Floor Is Lava’

As you get yourselves prepared for Will Trent season 3 episode 4, what is the focus here going to be all about?

Well, for starters, the title for this episode is “Floor is Lava,” and on paper, that probably just makes you think of a game. So what is the context of the actual story here? This is where we do think things are a little bit different.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reactions and reviews!

If we are to be a little more specific here, do not be surprised if we are gearing up for a story here that is largely about Will and/or some other characters having to be on their tiptoes for taking on a challenging case. There are a lot of different facets that come along with their jobs much of the time, but one of the most important ones is discretion. You have to be able to keep information hidden, and also ensure that people do not know what you are up to.

Below, you can check out the full Will Trent season 3 episode 4 synopsis with other insight on what else is ahead:

As the team delves into a tangled case of espionage, double-crosses and mistaken identity, Amanda helps Sunny adjust to her new life and school. Meanwhile, Ormewood struggles with his divorce, while Will’s feelings for Marion begin to deepen. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes next day on Hulu.

Just in case the case itself was not intriguing enough, you do have the romantic component to throw in here at the same exact time! The relationship between Marion and Will could develop a lot over the course of the year, so where it is now is not necessarily not where it will be later.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Will Trent right now, including some other information on Will and Marion

What are you the most eager to see at this point moving into Will Trent season 3 episode 4?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates coming up here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







