Law & Order season 24 episode 11: ‘The Hardest Thing’

If you were hoping to see Law & Order season 24 episode 11 arrive on NBC next week, let’s just say that we have great news — it is coming around the corner!

So, what can we say about it right now? Well, for starters, the title here is “The Hardest Thing” and over the course of it, you are going to have a chance to see the combination of a couple of different things. First, you’ve got the sort of all-important case that the show is known for — beyond just that, you also have a subplot that is going to be personal for at least one major character. Get prepared for that now in advance!

Below, you can see the full Law & Order season 24 episode 11 synopsis with some more information all about what is ahead:

01/30/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a wealthy man is executed in his home, Shaw and Riley aim to determine who was greedy enough to want him dead. Price must try a difficult case amidst his father’s failing health. TV-14

We do feel a lot for Price here, mostly due to the fact that this is always a hard position for someone to be in no matter your job. How can you focus on the job when your mind is elsewhere? That can be pretty darn difficult.

As for the case itself, the sad reality here is that greed is a significant driving force for a lot of people out there. This is why, rather regrettably, this is going to be a really hard case for Shaw and Riley to ultimately deal with.

