Is Law & Order, SVU new tonight on NBC, January 23, 2025?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Of course, there is more that we can say about the crime drama within this piece — and also SVU at the same time.

Given that there was a new installment of both shows on the air last year after a long break, doesn’t it make sense to keep that going? We tend to think so but luckily, the powers-that-be do tend to agree! You will see both installments starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time and all across the board, we know there is some interesting stuff ahead. On the flagship show, it feels like you are going to be seeing a case that is all about a familiar theme: People in power doing what they can to exploit it. Meanwhile, on the other you are going to have a chance to see something more for a main character on SVU.

If you want to know more about both of these installments now, all you have to do is look below…

Law & Order season 24 episode 10, “Greater Good” – 01/23/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a music mogul is found dead, Shaw and Riley clash with an undercover officer unwilling to cooperate. Price and Baxter disagree on how the victim’s reputation could sway the jury’s verdict in the case. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 10, “Master Key” – 01/23/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When a teen from a group home goes missing, the squad must quickly determine if he ran away or was abducted. Velasco puts pressure on the system at large for letting children slip through the cracks. TV-14

As for some other good news…

Let’s just keep it simple here: There are also new episodes coming on January 30! With that, there is a lot to be excited about all across the board here.

