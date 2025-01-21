St. Denis Medical season 1 episode 9 spoilers: Forging a plan

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to dive fully into St. Denis Medical season 1 episode 9 — what can we say about what lies ahead here?

Of course, we are more than happy to report that there is going to be another installment coming next week, and it is actually one that has some serious undertones. After all, a big part of what makes “You Gotta Have a Plan” stand out is the discussion that it has about the afterlife — namely, how people can effectively think about the future while also still trying their best to live in the present.

To get a few more details on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full St. Denis Medical season 1 episode 9 synopsis right now:

01/28/2025 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Tuesday) : Joyce asks Alex to be the executor of her estate. Matt and Serena are forced to keep watch over a bickering family. Bruce grapples with unexpected DNA test results. TV-14

Of course, it is our hope that over the course of this episode, we are going to have an opportunity to see a lot of big-time surprises. After all, how can we not want that? A part of what makes this show so exciting is the chance to subvert expectations slightly for the standard comedy. We know that some of the laughs are going to be there, so that is obviously not something you have to worry about anywhere near as much.

Let’s just go ahead and hope that the run of new installments we’re on at this point is one that will continue for a good while. After all, there is no indication at present that a repeat is coming in the relatively near future.

