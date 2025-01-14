St. Denis Medical renewed for a season 2 at NBC

Ahead of the show’s big 2025 return tonight, NBC has indicated that you do not have to worry about the future of St. Denis Medical at all. The comedy will be coming back for another season!

If there is one big takeaway we have for the early renewal right now, it is simply this: We are far from surprised. How could we be? Remember here that the first season has posted some solid numbers and also generated mostly positive reviews. Also, we think that this medical comedy benefits a lot from all the talent assembled behind the scenes. Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer of Superstore fame are the co-creators behind the scenes, and the cast includes such people as Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, and Allison Tolman. There is no reason to think that it can’t grow its audience within the weeks ahead.

Now if there is one other question that you have to actively think about at present, it is simply when you are going to have a chance to see the comedy return for more episodes. The renewal coming when it did is a sign that the show is set up well for the future and viewers can watch with confidence the rest of the way. By extension of that, another vote of confidence would be the show coming back for more this fall.

As we noted earlier, there is another episode of St. Denis Medical on the air tonight. You can see the synopsis below to learn a little more about it:

01/14/2025 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Tuesday) : Ron mocks Alex and Matt’s attempts to resolve a conflict between two prison inmates who stabbed each other in a gang fight. Serena helps Bruce address his fear of needles. Joyce finds herself smitten by the burly prison guard. TV-14

