The Night Agent season 2 spoilers: EP talks Peter’s big test

In just a couple of days, the second season of The Night Agent is poised to arrive on Netflix! It has been a great journey to get here, but what lies around the corner?

Well, let’s just put it in the following terms: This is a great opportunity to throw Peter into a totally different situation. One of the big challenges entering the season was the lack of source material to go on this time around; with that, if you are executive producer Shawn Ryan and his team, you really just need to figure out something that feels both familiar and new at the same time.

So what was settled on in the end here? Well, that’s rather simple: A story that really tests what Peter can do on a different level than before. Speaking to TVLine, here is more of what Ryan had to say on the subject:

Season 1 was logistically very difficult for Peter, but morally kind of clear. “What was the right thing to do?” was clear for him to do, and he did it. One of the things I really wanted in Season 2 was to make things morally difficult for him. One of the lessons I learned back on The Unit, David Mamet would always talk about how “good drama isn’t the choice between right and wrong; good drama is the choice between two wrongs.” I’ve always held onto that as we’ve broken stories.

We learn through the book that Peter’s a very moral guy, a very principled guy, and he’s going to do the right thing. So, we endeavored hard in Season 2 to try to make it much more difficult for him to know what the right thing to do was, to struggle with that. We see [in one of the episodes] that it sickens him to tell a lie, but he has to do it for the greater good. Taking a very principled character and putting him in a job that is very morally queasy was something that felt like a good evolution in Season 2.

Based on what we know about The Night Agent in terms of its overall format, it is certainly our feeling entering the season that we’re going to get closure on this story before things are tied up. While we are quite grateful to know that a season 3 is coming, we also tend to think it will have its own feel.

