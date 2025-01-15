The Night Agent season 2 spoilers: Peter and Rose’s future

Season 2 of The Night Agent is coming to Netflix very soon, and by virtue of that, why not talk relationships? Sure, we recognize that this series is an action thriller more than a love story, but there are some of those elements thrown into the metaphorical mix here.

With this, why not talk about where Peter and Rose stand? When season 2 picks up, the two will not have spent a lot of time together as of late. Gabriel Basso’s character has been off in the midst of work and when you are in a job like this, you find yourself in a position where you cannot exactly devote your time to someone else. There are a lot of other things that are actively going on.

Speaking in a new interview with Swooon, Luciane Buchanan had the following to say about where things are with these two characters at the start of the season — plus a lot of the larger uncertainty that does lie ahead:

“That does leave this open question of, are they in a committed relationship or do we just leave it and maybe pick it up later? And I think that’s really fun to play because it’s like, what are they? Are they just friends, or what’s going on here? I think in Season 2 when she comes back, she’s kind of built up this expectation that things might be what it used to be, and then she’s going to learn that he’s not quite the same person that she knew.”

We do not think that the Netflix series is necessarily going to linger on some of this stuff for the entirety of the season, and there will be answers. There are people who watch here for a multitude of different reasons, and they will be attuned to that.

