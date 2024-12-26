The Night Agent season 2 trailer: Peter’s race against time
For those who are not presently aware, The Night Agent season 2 is going to premiere on Netflix come January 23. Why not celebrate with a new trailer?
Well, if you head over to the link here now, you can see the latest full-length look at what is ahead for Peter Sutherland, who may have to go completely on his own to ensure that justice is served.
SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for further TV reviews and reactions!
We’d love to say that the full The Night Agent season 2 synopsis sheds significant light on what lies ahead, but we’re not altogether sure that is the case:
Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.
The most important thing about the second season of the show is that season 1 existed and was an enormous success. By virtue of that, we do tend to think that we are going to see a version of the show now that is even more ambitious and action-packed than what we have seen so far. We know that the scale here is huge, and beyond just that, a season 3 is already in the works.
In other words, the folks at Netflix are pretty darn confident that they are going to be sending a big-time hit your way. The first season proved to be even stronger than anything that we could have expected, and it is no coincidence that the streaming service unveiled a first look at what’s to come during their NFL coverage.
Related – Be sure to get some other news now on The Night Agent, including other intel on what else is ahead for season 3
What do you most want to see moving into The Night Agent season 2 when it premieres?
Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.