The Night Agent season 2 trailer: Peter’s race against time

For those who are not presently aware, The Night Agent season 2 is going to premiere on Netflix come January 23. Why not celebrate with a new trailer?

Well, if you head over to the link here now, you can see the latest full-length look at what is ahead for Peter Sutherland, who may have to go completely on his own to ensure that justice is served.

We’d love to say that the full The Night Agent season 2 synopsis sheds significant light on what lies ahead, but we’re not altogether sure that is the case:

Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.

The most important thing about the second season of the show is that season 1 existed and was an enormous success. By virtue of that, we do tend to think that we are going to see a version of the show now that is even more ambitious and action-packed than what we have seen so far. We know that the scale here is huge, and beyond just that, a season 3 is already in the works.

In other words, the folks at Netflix are pretty darn confident that they are going to be sending a big-time hit your way. The first season proved to be even stronger than anything that we could have expected, and it is no coincidence that the streaming service unveiled a first look at what’s to come during their NFL coverage.

