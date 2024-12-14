The Night Agent season 3: Jennifer Morrison, more sign on

As we await the premiere of The Night Agent season 2 over at Netflix in a matter of weeks, why not look more at season 3? Some work is already being done, and it appears as though shooting in New York will take place early next year.

Given the massive success of the first season alone, of course it makes sense for there to be some other big names coming on board. In this instance, it includes a fan-favorite from Once Upon a Time, and then also a prominent new star of Lioness, which recently wrapped up its run at Paramount+ less than a year ago.

According to a report from TVLine, Jennifer Morrison (Emma Swan) and Genesis Rodriguez (Josie Carrillo) are going to be joined on The Night Agent by the likes of Revolution alum David Lyons and then Stephen Moyer of True Blood fame. This is one of those shows that often spans the globe and features a lot of good and bad guys alike; with that, it is hard to speculate too much on who any of these people are playing for now.

If there is one great thing we can say when it comes to these castings now, it is simply this: Getting to see production kick off now is a great way to ensure that there will not be some super-long wait between the second season and then what is coming down the road. Netflix can obviously do whatever they want when it comes to specific dates and yet, it is our hope that we will dive back into the spy drama when we get into the first half of 2026.

