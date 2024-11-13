The Night Agent season 2 premiere date revealed, finally, at Netflix

We know that it has been a rather long wait to see The Night Agent season 2 over at Netflix — however, everything is starting to change!

Today, the folks over at the streaming service officially confirmed that on Thursday, January 23, the Gabriel Basso series is going to be coming back with some more episodes. There is also a new sneak preview that you can check out now over at the link here. While this is hardly a full-fledged trailer, it does give you a really good opportunity to see the series is still focused on giving you an action-packed thrill ride.

Now, we will go ahead and say here that this particular premiere date for the show plays well into what Netflix needed for January, which was another A-tier hit. After all, next month they already have both Virgin River and Squid Game, so they are pretty well-prepared for the holiday season. This also makes it so that the return of Apple TV+’s Severance does not dominate the news cycle alone.

The first season of The Night Agent proved to be a runaway hit when it released back in 2023, performing even better than anyone expected. The Shawn Ryan-produced series has already been renewed for a third season, and we know there is even some speculation about expanding this universe beyond this. Spy thrillers are the sort of genre that never gets old, so we are hardly shocked at this point that the powers-that-be here are embracing this story as much as they are.

So when will you see a larger trailer?

Odds are, Netflix is going to release something here either in late December or the start of the new year. Rest assured, this show will get plenty of marketing.

