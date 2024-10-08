The Night Agent season 2 premiere date details, season 3 renewal

When it comes to Netflix’s The Night Agent, let’s just say that we have plenty of reasons today to celebrate.

So, where do we start? How about with the news that a season 3 is coming! That was confirmed today by the streaming service, though we also don’t think that it is much of a surprise. Despite having a lesser-known but extremely-talented lead in Gabriel Basso, the show was able to organically build up a lot of traffic over time for the first season. That led to it becoming one of the company’s bigger hits in 2023. There has been talk about a season 3 renewal for months, and Deadline notes that production may actually start close to the end of the year, which signals that there may not be a crazy-long wait between the second and third seasons.

As for a premiere date for season 2, here is where some bad news may come in for some people: It does not appear as though it is coming until winter 2025. Is this a disappointment? Well, it’s something that we’ve been saying for a month-plus, ever since a Netflix executive indicated that it was not on the release calendar for this year. It was there originally, but this show (like many others) was delayed due to the industry strikes of 2023 and beyond that, we just think it slots into place well in one of the first few months of next year. Netflix has a lot of stuff to tide viewers over until then, including the long-awaited second season of Squid Game on December 26.

Given the almost instant popularity of The Night Agent, don’t be shocked if this show also gets spin-offs and other projects soon. It is already doing for Netflix much of what Amazon was hoping for when they commissioned Citadel to be their next big franchise.

