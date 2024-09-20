The Night Agent season 2 premiere date: A hopeful update

It may be true that as of right now, there is no exact update as to when The Night Agent season 2 is coming to be coming out. However, the more that we hear, the more hopeful we become that the next batch of episodes may truly be ready within the first few months of next year! Wouldn’t that be a nice thing to know?

While Netflix is ultimately going to have the final say as to when a lot of these episodes are available, we can at least indicate that everything is moving into a great place behind the scenes.

In a new post on Twitter, executive producer Shawn Ryan had the following to say while offering a progress report on where things stand entering the next batch of episodes:

With the latest release of [Netflix] viewing data, we now know that from 3/23/23-6/30/24 #TheNightAgent had the equivalent of 134,479,000 people watch all ten episodes! Thanks so much for all who binged and spread the word. Putting the finishing touches on Season 2 now!

What this means is, at this point, pretty darn clear: We are probably going to be seeing the second season ready to go in plenty of time for the first few months of 2025. Once upon a time, it actually did seem like The Night Agent season 2 was going to be coming in 2024, so Ryan’s latest update gives credence to the idea that for Netflix, it may just make more sense to air it early next year. In theory, it could be ready to go in November or December, but there are already so many big hits set for those months when it comes to Squid Game, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Diplomat, and a whole lot more. With how successful the first season of the action drama was, they will obviously do whatever they can to keep that going.

Rest assured of this — there is likely going to be some sort of premiere-date announcement within the next few months. We will be following all of it closely.

What are you most eager to see right now in regards to The Night Agent season 2?

Let us know right now and also, come back around to get some more information soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







