The Way Home season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Del’s birthday

We recognize that The Way Home season 3 episode 5 is not airing for another week and a half and yet still, there is much to anticipate!

So what can we say about some of the stories to come? First and foremost, there is going to be a birthday around the farm! Del has some reasons to celebrate and at the same time, reasons still to reflect. This is a show that always tends to be emotional, and “Reeling in the Years” is going to continue to do that and then some.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV discussions!

If you do want to get a better sense of what is ahead here, we simply suggest that you check out the full The Way Home season 3 episode 5 synopsis:

Del celebrates a birthday, as the rest of the Landry family and Elliot take a step back to reassess their investigations.

What investigations are we talking about here?

Well, a lot of them seem to be centered around Colton and the pond, which have both raised a lot of major questions this season. It is almost easy to forget about Alice being pushed given how much we are in the thick of things now. Meanwhile, it is equally easy at this point to forget all about what we saw in the opening minutes of the premiere. All of this feels like important plot stuff that will come back down the road, as one of the greatest things about this series is their ability to slowly present and pay off various threads. Nothing ever really starts or ends in the way you would expect and when the dust settles, that is largely the point.

Related – Check out more discussion now on The Way Home and what all could be coming this Friday

Based on the early details we’ve got, are you eager to jump into The Way Home season 3 episode 5?

Do you have any sense of where things are going in general? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do, keep coming back to get all sorts of additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







