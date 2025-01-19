The Way Home season 3 episode 4 video: Divide and conquer?

With The Way Home season 3 episode 4 coming to Hallmark Channel this coming Friday, it makes a lot of sense to want more information!

Now, is this episode one that is going to give you answers on every part of Kat’s family history? That’s not likely, but you are going to see her and Alice both do their best to get answers — and it seems like they already have a strategy for it as well!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview where the two effectively settle on a divide-and-conquer approach when it comes to getting some more information. Kat decides to go and try to speak with Fern about 1965 — it has already been established that she is not the easiest person in the world to talk to, but isn’t there a way to still get answers? We tend to think so. Meanwhile, Alice is going to go and check in on Evelyn, someone who feels like an extremely important person at this given point in time.

So what is ultimately going to come out of all of this? Well, we tend to think that above all else, a lot of attention will be put in this episode on Colton and time-travel. If you have seen the further promo for this hour already, then you know there are questions about whether or not he can actually leap forward into the future. It would be great to learn more if that is possible in this episode — if it is, then you can argue that it is a dramatic transformation on this show and every single thing we know about it.

