Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 episode 11: The Em – Will situation

Next week on Fox, we are going to have a great opportunity to dive into the world of Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 episode 11. What more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost here, let’s just go ahead and say here that while we are close to the end of 9-1-1: Lone Star, there is a good bit more of the Hawaii-set series ahead. There are 19 episodes in total for the first season, and there is still a chance for more down the road.

So what is going to coming up in episode 12 in particular here? Well, the ending of episode 11 with Em and Will looms large here, given that she told him how she felt and he expressed his feelings back. Yet, at the same time, his relationship status is complicated … to put it mildly. He’s still with Julie! The guy is not exactly coming across here like the most likable dude in the world and he better figure things out … and fast.

There is a little irony in the idea that so much of this show is meant to be about action and saving lives; yet, at the same time we’re still mired in a lot of this romantic melodrama where Will has to figure out exactly what he wants his life to be. The longer that all of this goes on, the worse it is going to be.

Regrettably, there is no official synopsis out there as of yet for episode 11; however, at the same time what we saw tonight in the promo serves as a great means of setting the stage. Almost all of it was about Em, Will, and Julie, and that has to be a pretty clear sign…

