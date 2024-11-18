Rescue: HI-Surf no longer getting post-Super Bowl slot

Is there trouble in the water for Rescue: HI-Surf, or is this much ado about nothing? There are certainly these questions to ask after Fox released some of their midseason schedule today.

For now, here is what we can say. The lifeguard drama is, at least at present, no longer going to be airing after the upcoming Super Bowl on February 9. Instead, that episode (which is designed to be larger in scope and even longer than usual) is being shifted over to February 10. Meanwhile, the game show The Floor — which has produced a number of viral moments and even a parody over on SNL — is getting the spot after the big game.

Does all of this signal problems for Rescue: HI-Surf down the road? Not necessarily. According to Deadline, the show’s season 2 prospects still look good thanks to solid streaming numbers, even though the series is not the breakout hit that Fox hoped it could be.

The aforementioned site does also provide a description for the February 10 episode, which has already been produced:

In the action-packed, explosive Feb. 10 episode of Rescue HI-Surf, Sonny (Robbie Magasiva), Em (Arielle Kebbel) and the Ocean Safety team face their most dangerous rescue yet when a literal minefield is discovered on the ocean floor, while a hugely popular influencer will do anything to capture viral content for her massive following.

Just from that alone, it is easy to imagine why this would be a larger episode than usual. We are also curious if there is a big name or two on board. After all, if you are casting this show, it had to be appealing to go around and say that this could have potentially aired after the Super Bowl.

Ultimately, it’s a bummer the schedule has changed, but Fox’s reasoning seems to be tied to The Floor being an easier sell getting people on board right away; also, it has a great deal of multi-generational appeal to it.

Are you still hopeful for the future of Rescue: HI-Surf over on Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







