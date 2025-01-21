Severance season 2: EP promises eventual answers to mysteries

As we get deeper and deeper into Severance season 2, we recognize that there will be pleas for one thing above all else: Patience.

After all, it is key to remember the simple fact now that we live in this culture where the desire for answers is more and more passionate, and people at the same time also get increasingly less patient. Some of that may be social media, and another part may just be the shows are shorter and for many of them, also have fewer episodes. Personally, we’re fine with the greater mystery of Lumon lasting however long is needed, but are we alone in that? Quite possibly.

All we can say right now is that executive producer Dan Erickson is very much aware of the hunger for answers that is out there — and that we will get some eventually. Just see more of his comments now per Variety, where he jokingly compares the eventual end here to another possible series:

“I promise the show will not literally turn into Lost. We won’t put them on an island and have Sawyer show up. No—we’re very conscious of that fact that we need to know where we’re going, and we need to reward people’s patience and faith.”

Honestly, the whole notion of answers to us depends heavily on context and/or whatever show that we are discussing. Lost was a show that was a lot about meaning and purpose, and those things can be applicated in whatever way you really want. (We say this as a rare defender of that series finale.) Severance, however, is much less abstract and more about polarizing opposite worlds — the Innie and the Outie. You may not answer every loose end under the sun, but we should get most.

