Chicago Med season 10 episode 11 spoilers: A special time

As we start to look towards Chicago Med season 10 episode 11 on NBC, there are a lot of different stories to anticipate. After all, this is when the epic three-part crossover event is going to arrive!

So what can we say about this story here for starters? Well, let’s keep it relatively simple in noting that you are going to see things kick off starting with Chicago Fire next week at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. The medical drama will be airing at a special time in 9:00 p.m., but you still want to watch the story prior. Not only is it essential to understand the overall arc, but there will be Med characters who appear during it!

As for the reason for the switch-up here, it just makes the most sense logically to start with the firefighter drama since they can be on the scene of a crisis. After this, the doctors can take over and start to treat some of the people in need. You are also going to see characters from some other shows in here, as well.

For a few more details now, go ahead and check out the full Chicago Med season 10 episode 11 synopsis below:

Following the subway tunnel collapse, Ruzek and Kidd treat injured passengers and track down the missing offender; Archer and Frost perform a life-saving amputation; Lenox feels the weight of the CPD’s hopes as she fights to save one of their own.

Do not expect a whole lot of closure over the course of this story, mostly because that is one of the last things that the producers want. After all, they 100% want you to watch the last part of the crossover where everything concludes!

