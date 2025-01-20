House of the Dragon season 3: Star jokes about premiere date

As many of you may be aware at this point, production for House of the Dragon season 3 will be kicking off before too long. For a significant chunk of this calendar year, a lot of time will be spent on the cast and crew taking part in some epic battles. Isn’t that exciting? We tend to think so and yet, there is still a tremendously long wait coming after the fact.

As a matter of fact here, we have reached the point where cast members are even joking about how long it is going to take to get this series back on the air.

Speaking in a new interview with Screen Rant promoting his upcoming movie Inheritance, here is some of what Otto Hightower himself in Rhys Ifans had to say about the plans for production:

I don’t know [the exact date]. I don’t know, but I can smell the sulfur. [Chuckles] There’s something brewing. I can say, yeah, they start shooting soon this year, so I’m sure you’ll be able to watch it in about 25 years’ time. [Chuckles]

As for what sort of role Otto is going to have moving forward on the HBO drama, that is a mighty fine question given the way in which the character was revealed to be captured. We do still think that he has a role to play, and we certainly hope that there are some scenes featuring him and Alicent.

Jokes about 25 years aside, we do believe personally that the plan here is going to be for us to be able to watch this batch of episodes at some point moving into the summer of 2026 — or at the very worst the fall. It is hard to imagine anything different at this point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

