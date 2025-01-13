House of the Dragon season 3 star on Rhaenyra, Daemon’s future

The next few months are likely going to contain quite a few hints at House of the Dragon season 3, with filming kicking off before too long. All signs point to the story kicking off this time around with the epic Battle of the Gullet and then after the fact, a lot of emotional fallout.

If there are two characters who could easily be at the center of this fallout, doesn’t it have to be Rhaenyra and Daemon? They spent much of season 2 apart, with Matt Smith’s character at Harrenhal pretending that he could be the King and ignoring a lot of what was happening elsewhere. The storyline was frustrating, and it also went on for too long. For those reasons alone, we are grateful we can turn the page.

Now, why not also turn the page with Emma D’Arcy? Speaking recently to In Creative Company alongside her co-star Olivia Cooke, the performer behind Rhaenyra stated the following about her expectations for Rhaenyra and Daemon:

“I’m sort of waiting also to find out how that now resolves, because in the series we see this moment where he confirms that he’s raised an army in her name. Okay, great. I feel like there’s more to say … There’s a bigger conversation to be had. And I mean, I really like the shorthand of Rhaenyra sort of threatening that he better never leave again, and he sort of says, ‘I can’t, I’ve tried.’ So I wonder what the quality of the reunification will be going forward. I don’t know the answer to that yet. I’ll be very curious to find out.”

At the very least, their relationship may need to be cooperative if Team Black has any chance at all of moving forward in this war. They may not need to be united on every personal or emotional front; however, they need to have a certain amount of common ground.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

