House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: January update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn anything more about House of the Dragon season 3 this month, including a premiere date?

Certainly, the first thing that we should go ahead and note here is that we are entering a pivotal time for the HBO hit. Remember for a moment that there is some work being done behind the scenes already to perfect the series, though at the same time the cast and crew have not kicked off production yet. There are a lot of indicators here that March is when everyone will be back, but that has yet to be confirmed by the network.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Because of where things stand at present, it feels like we are going to be waiting a good while for more on the Game of Thrones prequel. There is a chance that we’ll hear more about another prequel in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and that is due mostly to the fact that production has already wrapped for it and we are going to see it at some point before the end of the year.

As for House of the Dragon, let’s just say that we are going to most likely see it back in the summer of 2026 — remember when Game of Thrones actually aired every year? That feels like an eternity ago, but this is what happens when you have a much larger budget for your show and beyond just that, also a lot more visual effects. We are going to be waiting a while and for better or worse, we have to just be prepared for that at this point.

Related – Get some more news on House of the Dragon right now, including an Emma D’Arcy tease

What do you most want to see moving into House of the Dragon season 3 over on HBO?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming up soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







