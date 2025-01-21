Mayfair Witches season 2 spoilers: More crossovers ahead?

Coming out of this past Mayfair Witches season 2 episode, we did have a chance to see a crossover with Interview with the Vampire. Was it a small one courtesy of Felix? Sure, but it also feels like it could be a tip of the iceberg.

After all, even before this happened we knew that these two shows are a part of the same universe. Crossovers, as a result of that, are really just about finding the right time and place to make them happen … but it feels like more are coming.

So is there a chance that Mayfair Witches or Interview with the Vampire ever bring their main cast members together? In theory they could, but it also does not feel like something that is going to be rushed here at all.

Speaking on the subject to TVLine, here is at least some of what showrunner Esta Spalding had to say about the possibility:

“You don’t want to give away the juicy stuff too early … It has to be earned. Yes, I keep thinking, ‘When can we talk about Rowan and Lestat?’ But it needs to build.”

For now, we are fine with having the two shows be largely their own thing, especially since there are some tonal differences that could, at least in theory, make it hard for them to eventually be brought together fully. If something does happen, it needs to be carefully planned out with producers from both shows.

One other crazy thing to remember here is that the Talamasca series is also coming later this year — does that mean we could have a three-part crossover at some point? Anything feels possible in regards to this, at least for the time being.

