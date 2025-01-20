Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 4: Where is Lasher now?

As you get yourselves prepared in order to see Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 4 on AMC, what story stands out? Well, in this case, it honestly feels rather obvious! How can we not be thinking about what just happened at the end of episode 3?

Let’s just go ahead and set the table for a moment here: Lasher has been captured by the Talamasca. Meanwhile, Rowan is going to have to work overtime to try and track him down. We do not think this predicament really changes what is going on with her. So long as he is out there, you have to be concerned that he will continue to chip away at your family. That is clearly not something that you want, so you have to do whatever is in your power to stop it.

Unfortunately, here is the problem — there may not be an altogether easy way to find the guy. Below, you can see the full Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 4 synopsis with some other insight as to what lies ahead:

Rowan must find Lasher in order to right her wrongs, but even Sip doesn’t know where Lasher is.

What this synopsis tells us at the moment is that Sip is not exactly in a particularly great spot in the Talamasca hierarchy. Can he get some information from someone? Honestly, at this point that may be his only hope if he wants to help Rowan out. Of course, figuring out his own allegiances should prove to be a fascinating story in itself, given that this is someone who may be pulled in a number of different directions.

On a different note, how can helping Lasher “right her wrongs” when he has ended up causing the deaths of multiple Mayfair women? All of this is messy right now…

