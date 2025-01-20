Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 3: Was Lasher captured?

We knew entering Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 3 that there was a good chance we would see a big family reunion. After all, Rowan did convince Cortland to go on a big of a recruiting trip.

Yet, at the same time here is what we did not anticipate at any point: For the story revolving Lasher to end the way that it did. We know that Rowan was going to have a hard time convincing some of them that she was behind the murders of many Mayfair women, but she did her best. She drew this “party” (if you want to call it that) out for long enough that Lasher would eventually show himself. What came after this is, of course, the part that is the most difficult to describe.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on MAYFAIR WITCHES!

We’ve known for a little while here that Moira and Sip have formed a little bit of a working relationship, but who thought that this would lead to the Talamasca actually tracking Lasher down? It was a crazy thing to imagine and yet, that’s what happened at the end of the episode. He’s been captured and now, much of his future is up in the air.

The problem for Rowan at this point is simply this: She had Lasher right where she she wanted him. Did it seem like she hesitated a bit? Sure, mostly because he was begging for his life. She may have still opted to kill him if the Talamasca hadn’t turned up, but it is easy to tell why this was such a difficult emotional place for her to be. Her relationship at this point with him is so unbelievably complicated, but she was trying to think about the good of the Mayfair family more than whatever she would have gained with him around.

Now, we are simply left with questions all over again.

Related – See more of what is next on Mayfair Witches

What did you think about the overall story of Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 3 from start to finish?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







