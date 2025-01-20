Severance season 3 spoilers: Are big-name guest stars coming?

At this point, we are more than aware of the fact that there is no official Severance season 3 renewal over at Apple TV+. However, doesn’t it feel like that is inevitable? This show remains incredibly popular and by virtue of that, there is no cause for concern regarding the future.

Of course, anytime the show becomes this successful, there are a number of different questions that producers have to start pondering. Take, for example, how many big-name guest stars you want to bring on board! There are going to be interested parties, but are they all right for the show? The risk you take with these things sometimes is that it may be distracting or take you out of the role of the show. The first two seasons have excelled in part because you’ve got a mixture of familiar faces and also people you may be seeing for the first time.

Speaking to the Radio Times recently, executive producer and frequent director Ben Stiller had the following to say about big names being interested:

“Prominent actors and musicians have reached out, which is great. I was recently talking with Al Pacino, who’s a fan. It would be incredible to have him in the next season. Maybe I’ll ask!”

Can you imagine Al Pacino and Christopher Walken in a scene together? This is one of those situations where you could easily do some dream casting and throw a lot of big names out there! However, this is where it has to be emphasized all over again that what matters the most is what services the story. You don’t want to do anything that is altogether incongruous with the goals of telling a cohesive story.

