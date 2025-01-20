When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 3: Oliver’s secret

Tonight on When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 3, we knew that there were going to be a few major plot developments. As it turns out, one of the biggest ones was actually tied to Oliver.

The character was introduced earlier this season as a Mountie in training, someone who seemed innately likable if a little mysterious. Now, we know some of the reason why as it was revealed that he was unable to finish school and has some major struggles when it comes to writing.

The good thing for Oliver is that thankfully, the character is not alone and there are a lot of people out there who will have his back — with Elizabeth first and foremost. She is already showing that she is more than willing to help him.

If there is a professional issue here, it is that Oliver lied about his education on his application. What did Nathan do about this? He had to think about it and have some long conversations with him and Elizabeth both; yet, in the end he decided to keep him on and continue to work with them. Oliver was put in a situation in his past where finishing school was not a viable option; he did not lie out of malice, but rather to get an opportunity that would not be available to him otherwise.

Without a question, we are curious to learn at least a little bit more of what Oliver brings to the table on When Calls the Heart this season, largely because the place he holds in the story at this point is pretty darn unique. We are talking here about someone who allows us to see a different side of Nathan at work, and also what it really takes to become a Mountie in the first place.

