The Hunting Party season 1 spoilers: The truth about the Pit

What more are we going to learn about the Pit over the course of The Hunting Party season 1? Well, the pilot introduced a few things. This is a super-secret prison that housed some of the most dangerous criminals in the world. At the same time, it is also a prison that does not exist in the eyes of the public. It is a place where these people are very-much presumed dead, so why was this place made? Also, who is responsible for busting some of these people out?

If the prior paragraph did not give it away, this is a show that is raising about a dozen or so questions through the first episode alone, and it may take some time for some of the answers to be revealed. This is not planned out as some sort of limited series, so the producers may take their time handing out answers.

In a new interview with TV Insider, co-showrunner JJ Bailey indicated what some of the plans are when it comes to answering key questions:

“We talk a lot about what was going on at the Pit as being sort of like this octopus with many tentacles. In the end of Season 1, we sort of chop one off only to realize there’s more, and there definitely is someone behind the explosion at the Pit with an ulterior motive that we’ll uncover hopefully seasons — multiple seasons — sort of down the road. We’re always going to be moving towards that eventual reveal of who was behind it and why.”

We know that there are some people out there who do prefer answers to a mystery like this rather quickly. However, for us we are more than fine with the powers-that-be actively working in order to take their time.

