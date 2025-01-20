Severance season 2 episode 2: Where is Burt?

As we look towards the release of Severance season 2 episode 2 on Apple TV+ later this week, why not talk more about Burt?

One of the great things about this particular show is simply that through just one season, we have already seen the construction of a really great roster of familiar faces. There are a lot of people who could pop in and be a part of the action at any given moment, and Christopher Walken’s character is certainly one of the more familiar faces.

The good news that we can share at present is that Walken has been doing press leading up to the new season, including making it clear to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM that he does not have the ability to watch the show on its streaming home: “I can’t. I don’t have the equipment, so they’re good enough to send me DVDs.” This is certainly endearing, no?

The real question mark here is that if Burt does return, how will he end up becoming a major part of the story coming up. Remember for a moment that the character had a forced retirement of sorts from Lumon in the first season, so any questions that are coming here will presumably revolve all around what is happening when it comes to his Outie form. There are still so many Outies on this show who we barely know, and that only adds to the intrigue, mystery, and all the other good stuff that you commonly expect to see from the show much of the time.

Just remember in the end that this is a fairly long season, at least by streaming standards — there is plenty of time for Walken to have a significant role.

