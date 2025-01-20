The Way Home season 3 episode 4: How is Del feeling?

As we start to look in the direction of The Way Home season 3 episode 4 on Hallmark Channel, it feels clear there is a lot happening. After all, consider the fact that there are more time-travel questions with Colton and that Fern could be a key to a lot of answers in the past.

In the present, meanwhile, there are some things that are going on that are complicated on a deeply emotional level. Take, for example, Kat deciding to move in with Elliot, and how Del has reacted to that news. She is sad, and we imagine there are a handful of reasons for it. Think of what she and her daughter have gone through over the years, and she probably wants as much time possible with her kids especially after the surprise return of Jacob.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions!

Speaking to People Magazine now, Andie MacDowell does her best to describe why Del reacted the way that she did, but also how there could be some silver linings that work their way into this situation:

“[Del is] very accusatory about her making the choice to desert her daughter, even though she’s going across the street … It’s interesting, because she could secretly go, ‘Go on. I get her all to myself.’ There is that component. She could have reacted that way. She could have said, ‘Okay, I get my granddaughter all to myself.’ ”

We do not think that anything within the world of The Way Home is permanent, whether it be emotional reactions or where people stand mentally. By virtue of that, it is our general feeling that the relationship will evolve and Del may feel a pretty wide range of emotions over time. We still have more than half the episodes to go this season!

Related – Learn more thoughts now on The Way Home, including a sneak peek for what is ahead

What do you think that we’re going to be seeing from Del moving into The Way Home season 3 episode 4?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







