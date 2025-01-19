Dexter: Original Sin season 1 finale date: Why it matters

For everyone out there eager for Dexter: Original Sin season 1 to come back with new episodes, know we are right there with you! The plan at present is for new episodes to officially emerge again starting this Friday, and there are four more to go until everything is wrapped up for the season.

So when can you actually see the finale air? Well, let’s just say that it may actually be a bit of a holiday celebration, as strange as that may seem! The current plan for Paramount+ and Showtime is for to to arrive on February 14, and that date is actually pretty darn important for a couple of reasons.

First and foremost, we do think there is valuable to ending a season on a day that a lot of viewers will not forget. Sure, Dexter is hardly the most romantic franchise out there, but at least this day is going to stick in your brain, right? We do tend to think that is valuable.

Also, go ahead and remember here that this is also the day that Showtime is premiering another one of their shows in Yellowjackets, and we tend to think that for continuity’s sake, they are really fond of ending one hit show on the same day that they are kicking off another.

Now, of course the real question here is how Dexter: Original Sin is actually going to conclude. Don’t be surprised if we get a great cliffhanger that does leave you wondering more of what a possible season 2 could hold. Or, it is certainly possible that there could be a tease or two for what is next for Dexter: Resurrection. The sequel series starring Michael C. Hall is currently in production.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

