Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 7: A plan for Tanya?

We recognize that we are still several days away from seeing Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 7 arrive on Showtime, but that’s not stopping the conversation.

In particular, what we want to do here is have a slightly larger conversation about Tanya, the new character played by Sarah Michelle Gellar. For the entirety of this season, the actress has been billed as a special guest star, which means one of two things — either the producers are contemplating bringing her back for a larger role down the road, or they know that this is a story that a clear beginning, middle, and end.

Now, if we are talking about the latter, is episode 7 going to be where you end up seeing this play out? We do think that it would be a great opportunity in order to see a few of these things start to transpire. We know that there are some people out there theorizing that she could be the Big Bad, but she also seems far too small to be the person who we’ve seen under the mask so far this season. Sure, she could be an accomplice … but what is the reason for that?

The other concern here is that Tanya could be the next person to have a child kidnapped, as this is clearly a part of the main villain’s MO here. This would be the sort of thing that would eventually convince her to leave Miami Metro in the event that they opt to write the character out close to the end of the season.

Given how good of a performer Gellar is, we remain surprised that she has not been used more. By virtue of all of this alone, isn’t it inevitable she will be used more from here on out?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

