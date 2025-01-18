Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 7: A new hiding place?

Even though Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 7 is not coming on Showtime until next week, it is nice to know more on what is ahead.

Luckily, today the folks at the network and/or Paramount+ have supplied this, as we have a few new details all about what makes the next story special. We certainly are hoping that we are going to learn more soon about the Big Bad for this season — isn’t it a good sign that “The Big Bad Body Problem” is a good sign? We at least tend to think so.

Now, go ahead and check out the full Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 7 synopsis to get a better sense of where things stand:

Dexter searches for a new hiding spot when his dumping ground is exposed; Harry and LaGuerta present a controversial theory to Spencer while investigating a missing child case; Deb faces consequences for an outburst during volleyball practice.

Is this theory related to who took Spencer’s son Nicky? It feels like it has to be. On paper, you could argue that the responsible party here is related to the criminal group that Miami Metro has been chasing; yet, we’re also not sure that this sort of answer is anywhere near dynamic enough for a show like this. It is why there are people wondering if Brian Moser is somehow behind this, or he could even be working with someone like Tanya.

Now as for the dumping ground, doesn’t it feel like we are going to be getting closer to the boat? Obviously, he has learned at this point that feeding some bodies to the gators is not the smartest idea in the world.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

