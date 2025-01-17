Dexter: Resurrection video: First look at Michael C. Hall on set!

While there may not be a new episode of Dexter: Original Sin on Showtime this week, isn’t it nice to know Dexter: Resurrection is coming? Production started off on the new sequel series earlier this month, and we have some more evidence of it now courtesy of both the network and also Michael C. Hall.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new video message from the show’s star and executive producer — Hall does not have social media himself, so any chance we have to see him in this medium is worthy of celebration.

As for what the story is going to be for Dexter: Resurrection coming up, let’s just say there is a great deal of mystery still around that. All evidence suggests that the first season 1 is being filmed in the greater New York area, and it has already been reported that David Zayas (Angel Batista) and Jack Alcott (Harrison Morgan) are both going to be series regulars. The status of other characters from the original show and/or Dexter: New Blood remains unclear.

No matter who turns up or whatever the story may be, the new show is currently slated for a premiere in June. That raises the possibility that we could get two seasons within this world a year, which honestly would be quite glorious as someone who loves to dive head-first into this universe.

When will we see some first footage?

We would imagine that it could turn up in the spring while Yellowjackets is airing — since filming her just kicked off, it is hard to project that a lot will be ready to show off when Original Sin airs its finale next month.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

