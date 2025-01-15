Dexter: Resurrection season 1: Will Masuka appear?

Now that we know that Dexter: Resurrection season 1 is in production, of course that has our wheels turning for a number of reasons!

After all, we do think that it makes a certain element of sense for the Showtime drama to play into nostalgia when they can. It has already been confirmed that Batista, Harry, and even Harrison are going to have some sort of role in the new series, though it remains to be seen how much any of these characters are going to be around in the same room as Dexter Morgan following the end of New Blood. Are they really going to be the only OG characters who turn up?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN coverage!

At this point, this is where we do think it is fair to have a chat about Masuka, given that C.S. Lee’s character was such a big part of the first show. While he was often just there for comic relief, he also did have a close relationship with both Batista and Dexter and it would make sense that he would, at the very least, want answers on everything from the past. It’d also be yet another nod to the magic of the first version of the show.

If we had to render a guess…

It is possible that Masuka is one of those characters who is not involved in Resurrection from the start, but could still appear in a guest capacity down the line. Given that this is meant to be an ongoing show and not necessarily something that is going to be tied together after a season, the writers may not be interested in rushing every part of the story along. Also, who knows just what he’s up to in his career at this point?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Dexter: Resurrection right now, including other cast members

What are the chances that we end up seeing Masuka on Dexter: Resurrection at some point?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates on the way here soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







