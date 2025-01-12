Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Will more familiar faces appear?

Earlier this week, we finally got some great news on Dexter: Resurrection — not only is production underway, but Michael C. Hall has company! Original cast members James Remar (Harry) and David Zayas (Batista) are each going to be a part of the new show, and that is without mentioning the return of Jack Alcott (Harrison) from Dexter: New Blood.

So, is all of this it? Can we rule out appearances from some other people in the show’s now-extended universe? Well, it feels like a lot is still possible…

For now, it is possible that Zayas, Remar, and Alcott are the only people from the franchise’s past who are joining Hall as full-time cast members. Yet, it is still possible that others could make appearances. We know that Jennifer Carpenter could come back at any point as Deb, at least in Dexter’s mind. She did hold that role in an important way, after all, during New Blood. Meanwhile, we are eager to see if the show finds something to do with C.S. Lee as Masuka, and we know that there other people from the past who are out there including Astor, Cody, or Lumen.

At this point, though, it would honestly not surprise us if Dexter: Resurrection kept any future appearances from cast members a secret — especially since it would be a way to generate some buzz when these episodes actually do premiere this summer. One of the most important things that this show can do is honor the past, and we do already feel confident that they are going to do that. Just remember the number of Easter eggs we’ve had a chance to see already in Dexter: New Blood alone.

Should you expect some more cast members from the original show on Dexter: Resurrection?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

